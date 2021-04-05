PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's boho satin jumpsuit look for summer is chic and steal worthy

Pooja Hegde's perfect outfit is all you need for a relaxing day this Summer.

Pooja Hegde was recently papped in Mumbai post her photoshoot and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her summer-friendly outfit. Pooja opted for a boho-chic jumpsuit with a front & back V-neck held by thin shoulder straps. She kept her hair open and teamed her outfit with black flats and a silver sling bag. We loved it! Head to toe, she looked gorgeous and we just can't wait to steal the look. This is the perfect outfit you need for a relaxing day this Summers.

Pooja Hegde's style statement is all about keeping it stylish yet comfy. Be it at the airport or during her casual day out, the Radhe Shyam actress sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. One of the sought-after-actresses in the Bollywood and South Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back to back Pan-India films in the kitty. While she is busy with the shooting of her Hindi projects in Mumbai, Pooja's fans are eagerly looking forward to Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film releases on July 30.

Meanwhile, check out Pooja Hegde's latest look:

Also Read: Rakshit Shetty wishes ex Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday with a throwback video from Kirik Party audition

She is on a roll with back to back big-budget films including Thalapathy 65. The actress also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×