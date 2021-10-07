PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's casual yet stylish outfit is a perfect everyday summer look

Pooja Hegde, the South and Bollywood actress, has quite a stunning taste in fashion. The actress never fails to leave us minds blown. Once again, the actress left us awe-struck with one of her recent outfits which she shared with us on her Instagram handle. The actress shared her casual yet chic look from her latest photoshoot and she is totally slaying it.

In the photos, one can see Pooja Hegde looks absolutely beautiful in a white bralette crop top and boyfriend ripped jeans with a piggy hairstyle. Keeping it casual and simple, the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actress also went for minimal make up but added colour with a bright lipstick. She is surely giving us major fashion cues on how to ace our everyday outfit to perfection.

Sharing the photos on her social media handle, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Roses or chocolates? Pick one!" Currently, these gorgeous pics have set the internet by fire and are already trending on Twitter.