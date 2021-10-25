PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's latest look in an elegant sharara set is worth taking inspiration for Diwali 2021

Pooja Hegde recently attended the trailer launch event of Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's Varudu Kaavalenu. The Radhe Shyam actress managed to turn enough heads with her elegant look in a sharara set by Niamh by Kriti. One can see, Pooja is sporting a cinnamon brown kurta in georgette base having resham thread, mirror, and beads embroidery. She teamed it with matching sharara pants and a net dupatta.

Pooja completed her look with a pair of earrings, minimal makeup and open hair in soft curls. One element that really made Pooja's outfit stand out was how gracefully she carried it. If you love all things royal, add Pooja Hegde's sharara set to your list of must-haves this festive season.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a plethora of films to release including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi's Acharya in Telugu. Besides, she is shooting for her Tamil comeback film Beast, co-starring Thalapathy Vijay.

She also has a couple of Bollywood films including Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Bhaijaan.

