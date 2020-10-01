  1. Home
PHOTOS: Prabhas spotted in his basic look at the airport as he heads to Italy for Radhe Shyam shoot

Prabhas is all set to resume the shoot of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: October 1, 2020 11:59 am
Baahubali star Prabhas was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, October 1 as he was heading to Italy for the shooting of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. One can see in the photos, the superstar flaunting the right airport swag as he makes his way inside. The actor was clicked wearing basic black joggers paired with a shirt and boots. Taking care of all the precautions amid COVID-19 scare, Prabhas was seen wearing the mask. Prabhas is travelling for the first time after almost 7 months. The actor is all set to resume the shoot of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. 

The team of Radhe Shyam can safely shoot the film abroad, as it was planned previously. Earlier, the makers decided to shoot the film in Hyderabad for safety precautions. However, it was Saaho actor who wanted the makers to wait until the COVID 19 crisis gets under control and team can fly abroad. The makers of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer have already shot a major portion of the shoot in Europe. The team had wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India due to COVID-19. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted as they returned due to global pandemic. 

The first look poster of the southern drama, Radhe Shyam was unveiled earlier this year and it took social media by storm. Prabhas and Pooja's sizzling chemistry in the first look has grabbed everyone's attention. 

Meanwhile, check out Prabhas airport look below: 

Radhe Shyam will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. 

