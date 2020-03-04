PHOTOS: Prabhas travels to Europe amid coronavirus outbreak for the shooting of Jaan

Rebel star Prabhas was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading to Europe for the shooting of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. Check out photos below.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming love saga, which is tentatively titled Jaan is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film kick-started in January and the team is all set to move to Europe for the new schedule. Rebel star Prabhas was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading to Europe for the shooting of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. As the actor is travelling to Europe amid coronavirus outbreak for the shooting of Jaan, Prabhas made sure to take safety mask.

One can see in the photos, dressed in his compy track pant and black t-shirt, the Saaho actor made his way to the airport wearing a safety face mask. Even celebrities are concerned with the widespread of deadly virus and are taking all the precautions while travelling to other countries. Coronavirus is spreading like fire and this deadly virus has taken a toll in China to 2,912 people. Recently, the US confirmed two deaths because of the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the United States has jumped from 65 to 88 over the weekend.

Check out Prabhas airport photos here:

Talking about Jaan, the fresh pairing of Pooja and Prabhas has set high expectations. As earlier we reported, Prabhas will be seen in never seen before look and will have a key flashback in the second half. Also, Prabhas' look and costume are going to be one of the highlights in the film.

How excited are you for this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer?

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More