PHOTOS: Pragya Jaiswal raises the temperature in a high slit dress as she has her 'own cannes moment'

Pragya Jaiswal took to her Instagram space and shared a series of jaw dropping photos as she posed in a slit dress by setting the Internet on fire.

Pragya Jaiswal is one among the popular beauties in Telugu cinema. Her debut film Kanche (2015) bagged her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South. Following the success, Pragya appeared in films like Achari America Yatra (2018,) Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017). Apart from acting, Pragya is an avid social media user and often posts hot scorching photos, which are goals. Today, yet again she posted such jaw dropping photos and we are all stunned with her beauty.

Pragya Jaiswal took to social media and shared a series of photos of herself posing in a high slit red dress, looking all hot and ravishing. The actress can be seen standing in a balcony and flaunting her slit dress, sunkissed golden skin with a couple of glittering jewellery. In other photos, the Kanche actress looks like an absolute diva as she looks extremely sexy in the slit dress and her eye makeup, wet hair is adding oomph to the entire look. While the alluring outfit will certainly catch the onlookers’ attention, it’s her golden skin, wet hair and killer looks that will keep you hooked to the pic. Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Pragya Jaiswal is awaiting the release of Balakrishna starrer Akhanda. This movie is an upcoming action entertainer helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa and Viji Chandrasekhar will be seen in pivotal roles. S Thaman is rendering the tunes. Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations is producing Akhanda, which was slated to be released on 28th, May, 2021 but was postponed upon the sudden surge of COVID 19 cases.

