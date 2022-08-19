PHOTOS: Pranitha Subhash and her little Krishna Arna twin in white as they celebrate her 1st Janmashtami

Today is Pranitha Subhash's baby girl Arna 's first Janmashtami, and the new mommy is leaving no stone unturned to make it a special one. She dressed her little munchkin as Krishna along with a mukut, and a bansuri. The cute mother and daughter duo were seen twinning in white in the stills captioned, "Krishna Janmashtami...Love and light." Fans flooded the comment section of the post with "Happy Janmashtami" comments, adoring the little Arna.

Pranitha Subhash was recently trolled for sitting at her husband Nitin Raju ’s feet while performing the rituals of Bheemana Amavasya pooja. They claimed that his gesture is a result of the everlasting patriarchy in our society. Reacting to the criticism, the Hungama 2 star told ETimes, "Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core." While a section of netizens criticized the star, others appreciated her for her simplicity.

Check out the post below:

For the unaware, Pranitha Subhash tied the know with Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju on 30th May in 2021. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony as there were COVID-19 restrictions in the country at the time. Later, these two embraced parenthood as they welcomed their firstborn in June this year.

The fans are waiting to see what Pranitha Subhash has in store for them next. She has not signed any new project since her pregnancy.