PHOTOS: Pranitha Subhash on her pregnancy journey: Embracing every pound of weight, every stretch mark

Pranitha Subhash is in the final trimester of her pregnancy. As she preps to welcome her first born, the Hungama 2 actress has penned a heartfelt note on her pregnancy journey and struggles. She shared a set of maternity pictures in a ravishing black one-piece on Instagram and wrote, "Last set for now...Embracing every pound of weight, every stretch mark, my pumpkin face n the big nose .. all that pelvic pain, heart burns n fatigue while I tell myself it’s all worth it."

Pranitha Subhash took everyone by surprise as she announced her first pregnancy through a social media post in August. She dropped a couple of photographs with hubby Nithin Raju, flaunting her pregnancy test and sonography report.

Her supporters were in awe and poster lovely comments on the pictures of her baby shower. The mommy-to-be glowed in traditional attire with a yellow silk saree.

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash got hitched to the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on 30th May 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was a small ceremony due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country at the time. After enjoying marital bliss, the lovebirds are all set to take on parenthood.

In an interview with The Times of India, the star said about her wedding, “As cliched as it sounds, it was a love cum arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the COVID restrictions and protocols in place.”

