PHOTOS: Priyamani is a knockout sans makeup as she gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Amid the pandemic situation, several celebrities are stepping out while following precautions. South star Priyamani, who was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport while she was on her way for shooting, was spotted today too. In the photos, she can be seen in a grey t-shirt and blue baggy denim pants. She completed the look with sports shoes and a messy bun. It goes without saying that she wore a protective mask.

On the work front, Priyamani two most anticipated movies of Tollywood – Virata Parvam and Narappa. In Virata Parvam, she will be seen playing the role of a Naxalite. The Venu Udugula directorial has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as the leading lady. Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao and Sai Chand will be seen in key roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri , Virata Parvam has Dani Sanchez Lopez cranking the camera.

As far as Narappa is concerned, she will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role. It is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran. Narappa will be helmed by Srikanth Addala and Venkatesh Daggubati will be portraying the lead role in it. Apparently, the film will go on floors after the COVID 19 situation is well contained. Reports claim that the script has been reworked to suit the Telugu audience. Venkatesh Daggubati’s photos from the film had surfaced online and they took over the internet.

