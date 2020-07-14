  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Priyamani is a knockout sans makeup as she gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

In the photos, she can be seen in a grey t-shirt and blue baggy denim pants.
2968 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Priyamani is a knockout sans makeup as she gets spotted at Hyderabad airportPHOTOS: Priyamani is a knockout sans makeup as she gets spotted at Hyderabad airport
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the pandemic situation, several celebrities are stepping out while following precautions. South star Priyamani, who was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport while she was on her way for shooting, was spotted today too. In the photos, she can be seen in a grey t-shirt and blue baggy denim pants. She completed the look with sports shoes and a messy bun. It goes without saying that she wore a protective mask.

On the work front, Priyamani two most anticipated movies of Tollywood – Virata Parvam and Narappa. In Virata Parvam, she will be seen playing the role of a Naxalite. The Venu Udugula directorial has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as the leading lady. Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao and Sai Chand will be seen in key roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri , Virata Parvam has Dani Sanchez Lopez cranking the camera.

Check the photos here:

As far as Narappa is concerned, she will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role. It is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran. Narappa will be helmed by Srikanth Addala and Venkatesh Daggubati will be portraying the lead role in it. Apparently, the film will go on floors after the COVID 19 situation is well contained. Reports claim that the script has been reworked to suit the Telugu audience. Venkatesh Daggubati’s photos from the film had surfaced online and they took over the internet.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement