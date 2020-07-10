PHOTOS: Priyamani looks classy and stylish with zero makeup as she is spotted at Hyderabad airport

In the photos, she can be seen in a grey t-shirt and blue denim pants. She completed the look with sports shoes and gave out girl-next-door vibes.

As the country is slowly creeping back to normalcy from COVID 19, actors and celebrities are getting spotted in public places. From jogging to taking casual walks, these celebrities are making sure that they follow protocols like wearing facemasks and following social distancing when they step out. Today, South star Priyamani was seen in Hyderabad airport, as she traveled for a shooting. In the photos, she can be seen in a grey t-shirt and blue denim pants. She completed the look with sports shoes and gave out girl-next-door vibes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam. The film has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as the leading lady. Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao, and Sai Chand will be seen in key roles. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera.

Check the photos here:

She also has in her kitty, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran. Priyamani will be reprising Manju Warrier’s role in the film. Titled Narappa, the Telugu version of the film will be helmed by Srikanth Addala, and Venkatesh Daggubati will be portraying the lead role in it. Apparently, the film will go on floors after the COVID 19 situation is well contained. Reports claim that the script has been reworked to suit the Telugu audience.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

