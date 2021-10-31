Photos: Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours in K'taka; Yash & other celebs present

The sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar took the entire country by shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood and South celebs expressed their condolences on social media.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent."

Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral was delayed by a day since his elder daughter, Drithi, who was studying in New York, landed at Bengaluru airport yesterday at 4.10 PM.

Called Appu by his fans and close friends, Puneeth suffered a massive heart attack on October 29. After he complained about chest pain during his morning workout session, he was immediately rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Vikram Hospital in a statement said, "Immediate life support measures were initiated. In spite of prolonged, advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm."

Puneeth Rajkumar is the youngest son of Kannada industry's legend Dr. Rajkumar.