Photos: Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours in K'taka; Yash & other celebs present

The last rites of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar were performed today at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. The actor was laid to rest with full state honours. Karnataka CM, actor Yash, and a few other celebs besides family and relatives were present at the last rites. 

The final rites were performed as per the traditions of the Ediga community of the Hindu religion, reported by IANS. His mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag, were kept at Kanteerava Stadium yesterday for his fans to pay their last respect. About 10 lakh fans lined up yesterday to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor for one last time. Many celebs from the Tollywood film industry reached Bengaluru yesterday for the final rites of Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, director Prashanth Neel, Prabhudheva, Balakrishna, and others were clicked at Kanteerava Stadium on October 30, 2021. 

