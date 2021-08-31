PHOTOS: Puri Jagannadh spotted at ED office in Hyderabad in connection to Tollywood drugs case

Puri Jagannadh was spotted arriving at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today, August 31, in a connection to the money laundering in the drugs case. The Liger director was seen arriving with son Akash for questioning in the Tollywood drug case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned 12 big names from the South industry.

Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja are among the actors from the industry who will be questioned in the drug case. The trial starts on August 31 and will continue until September 22. As earlier we reported, ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials are expected to prosecute 50 more people in the drugs case.