  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna aces her gym look as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs

The stunner Raashi Khanna stepped out to hit the gym and surely made a lot of heads turn. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast.
Mumbai
Raashi Khanna aces her gym look as she gets clickedPHOTOS: Raashi Khanna aces her gym look as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The south siren Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in her sleek gym look as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs. The stunner stepped out to hit the gym and surely made a lot of heads turn. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The sultry diva is surely giving out some major fitness inspiration to her fans and followers. The actress has been sharing some interesting pictures and videos of her workouts. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her social media profiles. 

Raashi Khanna is among the much loved actresses from the southern film industry. On the work front, the beautiful actress featured in films like World Famous Lover and Venky Mama. The film, World Famous Lover, featured Raashi opposite popular Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Venky Mama featured the gorgeous diva alongside actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress will reportedly feature alongside Suriya in an upcoming film called Aruvaa, This film is reportedly helmed by ace director Hari. The fans and audience members are very excited about Rasshi Khanna's film with Suriya. The fans are surely looking forward to witnessing their sizzling and fabulous chemistry. 

Check out the photos:

The actress won a lot of hearts with her stellar performance in Venky Mama and World Famous Lover. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer did not perform so well at the box office, but the actress Raashi Khanna was praised for her performance. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching the diva on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna makes heads turn with her stylish gym wear & fans are taking a note)

Credits :kamlesh Nand

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement