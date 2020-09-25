PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna gives some major fitness inspiration in her sleek gym look

The actress was surely making heads turn in her sleek gym look. Raashi Khanna who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts was giving out major fitness inspiration to her fans.

The gorgeous diva, Raashi Khanna was spotted by the shutterbugs post her gym session in Hyderabad. The actress was surely making heads turn in her sleek gym look. The actress Raashi Khanna enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts, and was giving out major fitness inspiration to her fans and followers in her stylish look. The Venky Mama actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the much awaited drama called Aruvaa. This film is helmed by ace filmmaker Hari.

The news reports state that the highy anticipated film Aruvaa will have Suriya in the lead. Currently, the well known actor Suriya is looking forward to the release of his film called Soorarai Pottru. This film is helmed by director Sudha Kongara. The news reports state that the upcoming film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30. The film was slated for an earlier release, but due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the film's release was postponed. The news reports add that after a lot of thought, the maker of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru decided to release the film on an OTT platform.

Check out the photos:

The news reports on the southern drama state how the fans and followers of Suriya are looking forward eagerly to watch the film. The gorgeous diva Raashi Khanna will be pairing up with Suriya in Aruvaa and the fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing their chemistry.

Credits :kamlesh Nand

