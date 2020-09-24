PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna makes heads turn with her stylish gym wear & fans are taking a note

The actress was surely making heads turn in her stylish gym outfit. The World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna was spotted by the shutterbugs post her gym session.

The sultry diva, Raashi Khanna looked stunning in her gym wear. The actress was surely making heads turn in her stylish gym outfit. The World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna was spotted by the shutterbugs post her gym session in a yellow top. This yellow top had a funky quote which stated "Duur Se Hi Namaste," which was grabbing the attention of the fans and followers of the actress.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The actress was seen in the film called Venky Mama alongside actor Naga Chaitanya. This film was helmed by ace director Bobby aka K. S. Ravindra. This film also featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Rajput. The news reports state that the gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna will be seen in the upcoming film called Aruvaa. This film will feature actor Suriya in the lead. The much awaited southern drama will be helmed by well known director Hari. This is one of the most ambitious projects from the south film industry.

Check out the photos

The lead actor Suriya is currently looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film called Soorarai Pottru. This film is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara. The lead star of Soorarai Pottru recently stated that his film will release on an OTT platform on October 30. The makers of the film wanted to release this film in theatres. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers decided to release the Suriya starrer on a digital streaming platform.

