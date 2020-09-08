PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna spotted as she steps out of gym; Payal Rajput opts for kurta while heading for shoot

South star Rashi Khanna was spotted in workout outfit as she stepped out of gym, while Payal Rajput was spotted in a simple kurta as she headed for a shooting.

At a time when the nation is unlocking after months of lockdown for COVID 19, several celebrities are being spotted every day as they step out for various reasons. Today, South stars Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna were spotted as they both stepped out. In the photos, they both looked radiant in simple yet tasteful outfits. They both were seen with facemasks which has now become a new normal. While Payal headed for a shooting, Raashi stepped out of her gym.

In the photos, Payal Rajput was seen in a blue kurta and white leggings as she headed for a shooting. People were seen taking a glance at her, as her assistant helped her by holding an umbrella. While it is undeniable that she looked beautiful in the photos, it is unclear which film’s shooting was she heading to. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna was seen in yellow top and black yoga pants as she stepped out of the gym after a workout session.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Payal Rajput was last seen in Venky Mama, where she shared the screen space with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati. There were rumours, which stated that she will be seen dancing an item number, however, she denied the rumours. On the other hand, Raashi was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film World Famous Lover. Other than her, the film had three other leading ladies including Aishwarya Rajessh, Isabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa.

