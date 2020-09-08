  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna spotted as she steps out of gym; Payal Rajput opts for kurta while heading for shoot

South star Rashi Khanna was spotted in workout outfit as she stepped out of gym, while Payal Rajput was spotted in a simple kurta as she headed for a shooting.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 06:47 pm
PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna spotted as she steps out of gym; Payal Rajput opts for kurti while heading for shootPHOTOS: Raashi Khanna spotted as she steps out of gym; Payal Rajput opts for kurti while heading for shoot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when the nation is unlocking after months of lockdown for COVID 19, several celebrities are being spotted every day as they step out for various reasons. Today, South stars Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna were spotted as they both stepped out. In the photos, they both looked radiant in simple yet tasteful outfits. They both were seen with facemasks which has now become a new normal. While Payal headed for a shooting, Raashi stepped out of her gym.

In the photos, Payal Rajput was seen in a blue kurta and white leggings as she headed for a shooting. People were seen taking a glance at her, as her assistant helped her by holding an umbrella. While it is undeniable that she looked beautiful in the photos, it is unclear which film’s shooting was she heading to. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna was seen in yellow top and black yoga pants as she stepped out of the gym after a workout session.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Shruti Haasan gives fans an insight into her work and life with THESE reels; Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Payal Rajput was last seen in Venky Mama, where she shared the screen space with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati. There were rumours, which stated that she will be seen dancing an item number, however, she denied the rumours. On the other hand, Raashi was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film World Famous Lover. Other than her, the film had three other leading ladies including Aishwarya Rajessh, Isabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement