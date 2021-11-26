PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna channels her inner glamorous queen in exquisite saffron gown

Raashii Khanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South and is also trying to make a niche for herself in Bollywood. Apart from acting, the actress carries a unique fashion, which is all about being glamorous. She is super active on social media and often shares her stunning photoshoots by leaving fans in awe. The latest photos of Raashii has glam written all over it and we just can't take our eyes off.

Raashii Khanna took to social media and shared a few series of pics in a saffron sequin gown. Clad in gown with has light ruffles and sequins all over the dress. She completed the glamorous look with a high ponytail and golden heels. With rimmed kohl eyes, standing out makeup and nude lipstick, Raashii is a beautiful vision to eyes.

Sharing the picture, Raashi Khanna wrote, "In all honesty, posing is quite a job in itself! So much for the Insta fam!" Fans have been showering her with love, some dropped red heart emojis while some commented with fire emoticon.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: Keerthy Suresh misses Halloween & is carrying 'spookestober' vibes in November; PICS & VIDEO

On the work front, Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. Shooting for the movie started at the beginning of this month. In Telugu, she is filming for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You opposite and Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with Shahid Kapoor.