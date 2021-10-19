PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna gives a glimpse of her dress trails and it is all things stylish

Raashii Khanna made her debut with the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Madras Cafe and has since moved on to the South Indian movie industries of Tollywood and Kollywood, where she has made her name. From singing to acting, she has everything to amaze the audience. Raashii is quite active on social media and keeps sharing stunning pictures, which go viral often. Today, the actress gave a glimpse into her dress trails and it is all things stylish and beautiful.

Raashii Khanna took to Instagram and shared a series of photos to flaunt her fashionable outfits. From crop tops, gowns to pants, Raashii's dress trails are real goals and we can't choose which she looks best. She is one of the most fashionable actresses and her stylish attire speaks volumes.

Sharing the photos, Raashii Khanna wrote, "Look what a mess we make. Me and my love for dress trials is clearly visible on my face."

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia craves for coffee as she kickstarts a new day with Vitamin D

On the work front, Raashii Khanna has a string of exciting projects lined up in both Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. She is currently working on the Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You movie, directed by Vikram Kumar. Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. Raashii also has another movie titled Pakka Commerical with Gopichand. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with Shahid Kapoor.