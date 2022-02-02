PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna looks cozy as she poses in the snow during her trip to Russia

The Madras Café star Raashii Khanna is currently spending some downtime in Russia and making the most of it. The actress shared a photograph posing amid the snow. She is seen donning an animal print fur coat and paired it up with a cute little bindi. These pictures were captioned, “Cozying up, wanting a warm hug and maybe some hot chocolate!!”

Vaani Kapoor commented on the still, “Beauty” with a heart emoji. Raashii Khanna frequently shares stunning pictures on social media and thanks to her fans, they often end up going viral. The star has been sharing many epic pictures from her vacation.

Check out the post below:

A couple of days ago, the actress shared some pictures of herself in a traditional attire. In these pictures, she can be seen donning the beautiful red ethnic attire. The look was complemented with a bindi and silver jewellery. Besides the photos, another thing that caught our attention was its caption, “Aise na mujhe tum dekho.. ” Well that is a bit difficult, isn’t it?

Now talking about her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be seen as the female leads in the movie. Beside Thanks You, the actress also some other crucial projects lined up. These are Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Methavi alongside Jiiva, and the web series Sunny alongside Shahid Kapoor. Raashii Khanna sure has her hands full with all these projects.

Also Read: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to release on March 11 in theatres