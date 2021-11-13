PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna looks pretty in no makeup & athleisure as she gets spotted at the gym post workout

Raashii Khanna is a total fitness freak. Not just that, this Punjabi diva is known to slay every single gym look and this latest one is an addition to the list. Raashii makes sure to look the best every time she steps out for the gym and gives us major fashion cues.

Raashii Khanna was spotted by the paparazzi outside the gym post her workout session. One can see, Raashii flaunting her toned body clad in orange leggings and pink bralette with matching sneakers. Janhvi has made it a point to leave her hair open and no make up as she posed for the photographs. The remove the face mask for sometime as she got clicked at the gym in Hyderabad.

Raashii makes sure to look the best every time she steps out for the gym and these latest pictures are the proof. We love the colour blocking style for the gym and we definitely took notes.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. Shooting for the movie started at the beginning of this month. In Telugu, she is filming for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You opposite and Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with Shahid Kapoor.