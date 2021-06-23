PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna spotted outside gym in pink and blue leggings

Raashii Khanna spotted outside the gym and shows to dress the best even with a mask in the pink bra and blue leggings.

Raashii Khanna is one of the most popular multifaceted actresses in the South film industry. Apart from acting and singing, the beauty is a total fitness freak. Raashii Khanna makes sure to never miss out on a day to hit the gym and beat out the calories. Yet again today, Thank You actress was papped outside the gym.

Raashii Khanna was spotted by the paparazzi outside the gym post her workout session. One can see, Raashii looking extremely sizzling flaunting her abs in her pink sports bra and printed blue leggings. Raashii makes sure to look the best every time she steps out for the gym and these latest pictures are the proof.

Raashii can also be seen following all the covid protocols even while working out. The actress didn't remove her mask even for the pictures. She also shows how one can nail a look perfectly fine even with a mask. Pretty much all the inspiration we need.

On the work front, Raashii Khanna is currently working with Naga Chaitanya for an upcoming family entertainer titled Thank You. Raashii Khanna flew to Italy and wrapped up their final leg shoot for the Thank You movie recently. Thank You is helmed by Vikram K Kumar of Manam(2014)fame. Raashii Khanna, Avika Gor and Malvika Nair are the female leads. Thank You is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and SS Thaman is composing music.

Apart from this, Raashii will also be seen with Gopichand in the film titled Pakka Commercial, directed by Maruthi. She will also be seen in the pan Indian film Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

