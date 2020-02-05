PHOTOS: Rajinikanth arrives at Hyderabad airport and fans throng to take selfies

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Chennai airport today, where his fans flocked towards him to take selfies with him.

While Rajinikanth has been occupying the headlines for several reasons from his statement in support of Citizenship Amendment Act to his participation in Man Vs Wild, his fans have been getting scoop news about the superstar every now and then. The actor on Wednesday met the press in Chennai, where he issued a statement regarding the Citizenship Amendment act. He stated that the Indian Muslims will not have any problem with the act, and if they did, he would be the first person to protest against the act.

After meeting the press in Chennai, he headed to Hyderabad, where he was spotted at the airport. The actor kept it subtle with his trademark cotton kurta. As he got down at the airport, his fans flocked towards him and clicked selfies with the Darbar star. It is anticipated that he is heading to Hyderabad Ramoji film city to resume the shooting of Thalaivar 168.

During his participation on Man Vs Wild with the show host Bear Grylls, it was reported that the actor had minor injuries. However, while meeting the press at Chennai airport after the shooting, he stated that it was a minor injury and a small thorn dug into his foot, which was cured as soon as it happened. New reports have now surfaced, claiming that Rajinikanth will donate his remuneration for the show, to the family of his guru K Balachandar, who introduced Rajinikanth to the film industry.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More