PHOTOS: Rajinikanth graces Darbar pre release event with director AR Murugadoss

Rajinikanth sings praises for AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar at the movie’s pre-release event.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the movie will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a tough cop. Besides, it also boasts an interesting ensemble of cast including Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Suniel Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles. As Darbar is slated to hit the silver screens on January 9, Thalaiva’s fans can’t wait to watch the superstar’s magic once again.

On the other hand, the makers are also leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In fact, a grand pre-release event was also organised today in Hyderabad city. The special event was graced by superstar Rajinikanth, director AR Murugadoss, Nivetha Thomas, Dilip Tahil, Sunil Shetty along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, Rajinikanth was all praises about the movie and called it the best action thriller of his career. Besides, Murugadoss, who is excited about collaborating with Thalaiva, called Darbar an important movie for his directorial career.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s pictures from Darbar pre-release event:

To note, Rajinikanth will be seen donning the uniform after 25 years in Darbar. In fact, the trailer of the movie has also received a thunderous response from the audience. Darbar will be releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, the superstar has also begun shooting for his next film Thalapathy 64 with Sun Pictures.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

