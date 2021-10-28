PHOTOS: Rajinikanth meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President Ram Nath Kovind

After receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. On Wednesday, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pictures from their meeting. Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha.

In the photos, he and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, can be seen posing with the President and the Prime Minister. Sharing the photographs on his official handle, the actor said it was a “great pleasure to meet the Prime Minister and the President of India”. Rajinikanth was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards. After receiving the honour, Rajinikanth thanked the central government. Rajinikanth also remembered his mentor K Balachander and said "I'm extremely happy to receive this and thank the government for it. I dedicate by the award to my mentor guru, Balachander sir."

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in the film industry and is awarded by the government. Asha Bhosle, Mohanlal, were among others who were nominated along with superstar Rajinikanth for this prestigious award. Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and actor Dhanush also won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Asuran. Post the award ceremony, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of both the men of her house holding their medals. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. This happens to be the first time that two awards have gone to the same family.

