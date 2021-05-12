PHOTOS: Rajinikanth returns to Chennai in a private jet after he finishes Annaatthe's Hyderabad schedule

Reportedly, Rajinikanth will kickstart the dubbing session for Annaatthe in Chennai. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to complete the film's shoot at the earliest.

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up the long Hyderabad schedule of his highly-anticipated film titled, Annaatthe. The actor took a private jet to Chennai and few photos of him have surfaced on social media. One can see, Rajinikanth is sporting his signature all-white kurta set as he takes a private jet to Chennai. Recently, Nayanthara also joined Rajinikanth in Hyderabad for the film's important schedule. Finally, the team has wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule after multiple delays due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth will kickstart the dubbing session for Annaatthe in Chennai. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to complete the film's shoot at the earliest. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast and crew of Annaatthe are still in Hyderabad. Besides Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Annatthee also stars Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. Directed by Siva, the music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

Check out Rajinikanth's photos below:

Superstar #Rajinikanth returns home to Chennai by a private jet after finishing #Annaatthe shooting at Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/iS9orQ2BbU — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) May 12, 2021

Talking about Rajinikanth's health, the superstar will reportedly head to the US in June 2021 for his regular medical check-up. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad in December 2020 for severe blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged in a few days and post that, he called off political plunge citing health concerns.

