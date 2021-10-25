PHOTOS: Rajinikanth shares candid moments with Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut at 67th National Film Awards
The much-awaited 67th National Film Awards are being held in New Delhi and superstar Rajinikanth will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Ahead of the big event, Rajinikanth shared a few candid moments with Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush who have arrived to receive awards for their respective films.
Ahead of the event, Rajinikanth interacted with the media yesterday. He said, "I'm very happy that I won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I never expected that I'd get the award. I'm sad that KB sir (K Balachandar) is not alive when I get this award." The Darbar actor also released a statement thanking the Indian government. He also announced his daughter Soundarya's new app launch.
Meanwhile, check out the photos below:
Kangana Ranaut looks regal as ever in a traditional silk saree. Kangana Ranaut received the Best Film Actress honour for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. This is her 4th National Film Award.
On the other hand, Dhanush won the Best Actor award, and his film Asuran bagged the National Film Award for the best Tamil feature film.
