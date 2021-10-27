PHOTOS: Rajinikanth with wife Latha meets PM Narendra Modi post Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

After being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, superstar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in New Delhi. He also met the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Sharing a few photos from his meet with PM Modi, Rajinikanth wrote, "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister." In his speech after receiving the award, Rajinikanth remembered his mentor and guru K Balachander. "I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me. My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press, and all my fans. And, Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who have given me my life. Jai Hind!"

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee meets 'adorable' Vijay Sethupathi at National Film Awards ceremony; Shares candid moments

It was a beautiful moment at the event as Rajinikanth got a standing ovation as he called on the stage. Kangana, Latha Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Dhanush and every member in the hall cheered for him.