PHOTOS: Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush & Malaika Arora bond over yoga as they get papped in Mumbai

Rajinikanth's daughter and actor Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa Dhanush is a fitness enthusiast. She leaves no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. The star wife was spotted today with Bollywood actress outside a yoga studio in Mumbai. Malaika and Aishwaryaa swear by yoga to maintain their physical and mental health.

Aishwaryaa Dhanush and Malaika, who have collaborated for a Yoga-based wellness app have always spread awareness about the same. One can see in the photos, Malaika is sporting all neon workout look while Aishwaryaa is wearing leggings with sportswear and a jacket. Aishwaryaa is gym freak and her social media posts are proof. A lot of times, these stunning ladies have come together to discuss the benefits of yoga and created an impact on many lives during the pandemic. Check out their photos below:

During a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Dhanush spoke about how his wife has always been supportive of his work. He had said, "She has always been a great support and she is a fantastic woman. she has always handled me and my work stress really well, without her none of the things would have been possible." Further talking about how he handles failures, the Maari 2 actor said, "I handle success and failures equally...Of course, when the film doesn't do well at the Box Office, it affects. Eventually, I have turned mature to handle both the same way."

