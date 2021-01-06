PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh aces off duty look in denim shorts, tank top and jacket as she gets papped in Mumbai

Rakul Preet Singh is slaying in today's casual look and her phone cover says it all.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai and she looked stunning in her off-duty outfit. Rakul aced casual look in denim shorts, tank top and oversized denim jacket as she got papped today in Mumbai. When it comes to her fashion sense and rocking every basic look, Rakul never fails to take the internet by storm. These days, her casual looks are grabbing all the attention. She is slaying in today's casual look and her phone cover says it all.

Meanwhile, Rakul recently recovered from COVID-19. The actress, who tested negative of COVID-19 shared, "happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I'm feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS. Let's be responsible. Wear masks and take all the precautions." The actress had quarantined herself at her home in Hyderabad. Post recovery, she returned to Mumbai and has resumed shooting of her upcoming film, MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bacchan and is directed by .

Meanwhile, check out her photos below:

Talking about her South projects, the Manmadhudu 2 actress will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, also starring Kajal Aggarwal. The film is being directed by Shankar and the makers had already wrapped up 50 per cent of the shoot last year.

