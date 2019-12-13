Rakul Preet Singh aces her casual look as she steps out in the city'; View Pics

The De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing a white top paired with a blue and yellow coloured jacket and denims.

The Manmadhudu 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh is seen acing her casual look as she steps out in the city. The De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing a white top paired with a blue and yellow coloured jacket and denims. The actress Rarandoi Veduka Chudham added some spark to her look with bright orange sneakers. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film titled Indian 2. The film will see south megastar Kamal Haasan playing the lead. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar. The south film, Indian 2 will bring back south superstar Kamal Haasan as Senapathy.

The director Shankar has unveiled a still from Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan on the eve of the actor's birthday. The film will also star Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal. As per the recent reports on the film, Indian 2, south siren Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of an 85 year old woman. The film is said to have a brilliant star cast. Actors like Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bobby Simha in crucial roles. There is a strong buzz that Sanga Thamizhan lead actor Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying a significant role in the Kamal Haasan starrer.

During the function which celebrated Kamal Haasan's 60 years in films, the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi said that he would love to act in a film with the Hey Ram actor Kamal Haasan. If all things go well, then makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi could star in the highly anticipated film Indian 2.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

