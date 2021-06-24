PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh and Tamaannah Bhatia ace the casual look with perfection as they step out in the cit

Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia step out in the city. Rakul clad in a white shirt and blue jeans and Tamannaah clad in a brown jumpsuit, ace the casual look with perfection

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. The actress stays in Mumbai and is often spotted by the paparazzi. On Wednesday evening, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai and while doing so, she has given us cues to ace a casual outfit. In the photos, Rakul was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans, which is never out of the style. To add oomph to the simple outfit, Rakul went with a Louis Vuitton bag, brown flats and a black mask. Take a look at the photos:

Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular actress in South and Bollywood. The actress was also spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. As Tamannaah was captured in the airport, she looked effortlessly chic. In photos, Tamannaah was seen in a brown jumpsuit, giving out the right inspo on how to ace a casual look. With no makeup look, Tamannaah looks stunning. Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. In Telugu, she wrapped up shooting for an untitled film with director Krish, co-starring Panja Vaishnav Tej. Rakul Preet Singh is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. She is also filming for the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham.

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in the upcoming movie titled Maestro, an official Telugu remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Andhadhun(2018.) Maestro is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nithiin is reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana. Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will be seen in the roles of and Radhika Apte. She will also be seen opposite Satyadev for the Telugu remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail, titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

