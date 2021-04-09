  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia flaunt their stylish and swaggy OOTD as they get papped

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted as she attended an event in Hyderabad, while Rakul Preet Singh got papped in an airport.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2021 05:04 pm
When it comes to giving style statements and giving fashion cues, nobody does it better than celebrities. Starting from casual outings to a professional meeting, one can take notes from celebrities with their OOTD. Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted in Mumbai and Hyderabad, respectively and it has to be agreed that they both made head turns with their style and swag. Apart from the outfits, one can even take cues to carry oneself like a boss.

Rakul was spotted at the airport in a crop top and baggy denim pants. She was also seen wearing a face shield as a precaution at this time of pandemic. She was seen completing the look with a high pony. As she got papped, she posed for a few photos. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a bright blue formal blazer and pants and a deep neck top. She was spotted in Hyderabad as she attended an event.

See photos here:

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming films. She has some South films and a Bollywood film in her kitty titled Thank God. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is being directed by Shankar. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, has some amazing projects lined up one of which is Seetimaarr co-starring Gopi Chand. She also has the Telugu remake of Andhadhun in her kitty, which has Nithiin as the male lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand, Viral Bhayani

