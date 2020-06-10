PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh continues her fitness regime & steps out for a brisk walk amidst Unlock 1.0

Rakul Preet Singh never misses out on her fitness routine and her latest pictures provide sufficient evidence about the same. Check them out.

Rakul Preet Singh is among the many celebs who have started resuming their day-to-day activities outside after the announcement of Unlock phase 1.0 in many parts of the country. The South actress along with many others has been spotted stepping out for workout sessions, cycling, jogging, working out, and much more. The stunning diva always catches the attention of the paparazzi as well as the onlookers whenever she steps out and her latest pictures prove the same yet again!

As we speak of this, Rakul Preet has been spotted on the streets a few hours back again as she stepped out for enjoying a brisk walk around the city. Well, of course, she had her mask on and was seen adhering to the rules of social distancing too. The Indian 2 actress is seen wearing an off-white sleeveless top teamed up with a pair of black faux leather leggings and sports shoes while stepping out.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a couple of South as well as Bollywood movies lined up. She will be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan. Rakul is also a part of the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. She will feature in the Bollywood action drama Attack that also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress will collaborate with for the first time in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo.

