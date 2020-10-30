  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ditches her car and enjoys a cycle ride out & about in the city

Rakul Preet Singh is currently residing in Mumbai. The paparazzi recently caught a glimpse of the actress in the city.
The paparazzi spotted numerous celebs stepping out of the city on Friday ahead of the weekend. Be it Ranbir Kapoor who has been clicked while going out for some work, or be it Malaika Arora who got snapped while taking a walk with the doggo, the shutterbugs were more than happy to catch a glimpse of the stars. And now, another celeb has been spotted in the city and the pictures are out! Yes, we are talking about Rakul Preet Singh here. 

The actress has been initially snapped while going out in her car. However, she ditched the same a little bit later and went out for a cycle ride out and about in the city. Rakul Preet undeniably looks stunning in purple and black athleisure teamed up with a pair of matching sports shoes. She also adheres to the new normal and wears a mask while going out cycling. The Indian 2 actress also waved at the paps while getting snapped.

Check out the pictures below:

It won’t be wrong to call Rakul Preet Singh one of the busiest actresses as of now as she has got a whole lot of projects lined up. Media reports suggest that the gorgeous diva began shooting for a new project backed by director Krish sometime back. One of her most-awaited and anticipated movies is Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. It has been directed by S. Shankar. She will also feature in the Hindi movie Attack and another untitled one co-starring Arjun Kapoor

