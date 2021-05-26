PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for avocados in her stylish & vibrant OOTD; Yay or Nay?

Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a couple of photos of her latest summer look. The Sardar Ka Grandson actress also gave all a glimpse of her love for pastels with her OOTD.

Among the stylish stars in the country, Rakul Preet Singh always manages to make heads turn with her cool and vibrant looks. From slaying in ethnic to rocking a western outfit, Rakul has managed to shell out style goals each time she has stepped out in her dolled up avatar. And now, it seems that she has found a way to incorporate her love for avocados in her wardrobe and proof of it was seen in her latest look for Sardar Ka Grandson promotions.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul reposted a photo shared by her stylist in which she is seen clad in a gorgeous OOTD that was all about the summer season. In the photos that were also shared by her stylist, we can see Rakul clad in a pair of Yellow straight-cut pants with sky blue crop top with an avocado print knotted top that shows off her toned midriff. She combined her look with orange heels and added a layered necklace as well. With her hair left open, Rakul surely made a stylish statement for this summer.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with and Neena Gupta. The film was released on an OTT platform and managed to leave netizens in awe. Apart from this, Rakul has a couple of projects in her kitty for the future. She will be seen in Thank God with and . She also has MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

