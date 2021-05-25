PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her toned midriff in all grey athleisure as she begins her day at the gym

Rakul Preet Singh was snapped on her way to the gym on Tuesday morning. The gorgeous star was seen keeping up her mask amid the COVID 19 pandemic as she headed to work out.

Among the stars who love to keep up with their fitness routines, Rakul Preet Singh's name shines right at the top. The gorgeous star never fails to keep herself fit and amid the COVID 19 pandemic, she has been spending time eating right and working out at home. Even if Rakul has headed to work out at the gym, it is with proper precautions. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, the South beauty was snapped as she was making her way to workout.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi from a distance, we can see Rakul walking towards her gym's building. The Sardar Ka Grandson star is seen clad in a grey sports bralette with matching tights. With it, she is seen carrying off a pair of sneakers. Rakul is also seen sporting a purple mask with a bottle of water in one hand. Her hair is neatly tied up in a high bun as she walked to sweat it out at the gym.

Take a look at Rakul's photos:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rakul gave her fans a sneak peek of her post workout drink and revealed her healthy secret with it. On the work front, she was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with and Neena Gupta. The film was released on an OTT platform and managed to leave everyone in awe of her act. Besides this, Rakul has a couple of films lined up including MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and and Thank God with . Besides this, she also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.

