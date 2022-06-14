PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh gives cues on how to nail a summer look with a yellow halter-top and baggy denim

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress the netizens whenever she makes an appearance on and off the scene. The Attack actress was recently captured by the paparazzi enjoying her day out in Bandra, Mumbai. She gave the fashion mongers cues on how to ace the summer look in a yellow halter-top and baggy blue denim. Rakul Preet Singh completed her look with shades, a red clutch and a red wristwatch.

The Aiyaary actress also provided us with her take on the ongoing language debate in the industry. In a conversation with India Today, she was quoted saying, "I am a true believer that cinema has no language, it only has emotion, and wherever films are being made they will be appreciated all over India. It's great that South Indian films are doing so well. Just imagine if we contribute together and make content.”

Check out the pictures below:

She also made headlines with her appearance in a red velvet dress at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash along with numerous other celebs.

Up next, Rakul Preet Singh has many promising projects waiting to be released in 2022. The actress will play the leading lady in the social drama Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film has been made under the banner of jungle Pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh will once again share the scene with Ajay Devgn in the forthcoming flick, Thank God. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead, this laughter ride is likely to release on 29th July this year.

The star will also lead Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial, Chhatriwali. The film follows the life of an unemployed chemistry graduate, played by Rakul Preet Singh, who ends up taking up a job as a condom tester. She will additionally play the female lead in Akshay Kumar fronted Cinderella.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Sitara make a doting father-daughter as they walk on streets during their Europe vacation; WATCH