  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Photos: Rakul Preet Singh gives major fashion cues in a stylish casual outfit as she gets spotted in the city

Today, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai and while doing so, she has given us cues to ace a casual outfit.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2021 04:03 pm
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh gives major fashion cues in a stylish casual outfit as she gets spotted in the city Photos: Rakul Preet Singh gives major fashion cues in a stylish casual outfit as she gets spotted in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, Rakul Preet Singh used to be one of the stars who got papped often than ever. Now that the country is witnessing a dip in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, stars are slowly stepping out. Today, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai and while doing so, she has given us cues to ace a casual outfit. In the latest photos, she was seen in a white tee and black cargo pants. She kept her hair loose and covered her face with a mask. 

The Manmadhudu 2 actress is known for owning her looks be it a simple outfit or a classic style statement. With her fashion statement, Rakul has always caught our attention whenever she steps out. Before the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Thank God.

Also Read: S Thaman recalls memory with SP Balasubrahmanyam in Seoul; Calls him ‘mama’ and says he misses him

The gorgeous actress has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the male lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her glowing face & good hair in throwback PIC; Says 'Can’t wait to get back on set'
Rakul Preet Singh dishes out chic vibes in classic flared pants with puffy one sleeved crop top; Yay or Nay?
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for avocados in her stylish & vibrant OOTD; Yay or Nay?
Rakul Preet Singh gives Summer vibes in a pink tie dye dress; Yay or Nay?
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her toned midriff in all grey athleisure as she begins her day at the gym
Happy Brother's Day: Rakul Preet shares a PIC with her brother enjoying in the pool: Calls him her 'Mowgli'