Photos: Rakul Preet Singh gives major fashion cues in a stylish casual outfit as she gets spotted in the city

Before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, Rakul Preet Singh used to be one of the stars who got papped often than ever. Now that the country is witnessing a dip in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, stars are slowly stepping out. Today, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in Mumbai and while doing so, she has given us cues to ace a casual outfit. In the latest photos, she was seen in a white tee and black cargo pants. She kept her hair loose and covered her face with a mask.

The Manmadhudu 2 actress is known for owning her looks be it a simple outfit or a classic style statement. With her fashion statement, Rakul has always caught our attention whenever she steps out. Before the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in and ’s upcoming film, Thank God.



The gorgeous actress has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the male lead.

