PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh goes casual way with no makeup as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport

After taking social media by storm with her Maldives photos, Rakul has resumed work and reportedly, she is heading for the shooting of her upcoming Hindi project, Mayday

One of the busiest actors down South and in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport today. The stunner, who has been travelling for her shoots to Hyderabad and other places, was clicked in her casual yet comfy airport look. Rakul opted for black denim, full sleeves crop top and a pair of sneakers. After taking social media by storm with her Maldives photos, Rakul has resumed work and reportedly, she is heading for the shooting of her upcoming Hindi project, Mayday co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

is helming the project and announcing about the film's first schedule, the actor wrote, "Happy to officially begin MayDayFolded hands in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022." Devgn will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, check out Rakul's airport photos:

Taking about Rakul's South projects, she will reportedly also be seen in the sci-fi drama Ayalaan co-starring Shivakarthikeyan. The diva has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 in the pipeline that also features Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is directed by Shankar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

