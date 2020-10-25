PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic avatar as she steps out in the city

Rakul Preet Singh recently came to Mumbai from Hyderabad for some work. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh is someone who is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her utter beauty. Apart from featuring in South films, the actress has also become an inevitable part of Bollywood in the past few years. She started her journey in Hindi Cinema with Yaariyan and that was it! That paved a way for further progress in Rakul Preet’s career. As of now, the stunning diva has reportedly resumed shoot like many other celebs in the industry.

Meanwhile, the shutterbugs exclusively caught a glimpse of the Indian 2 actress as she stepped out and about in Bandra, Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh looks effortlessly chic in a pink full sleeve crop top teamed up with a pair of loose blue jeans. She teams her outfit with a pair of stylish black boots. The actress opts for minimal makeup and ties up her hair into a ponytail. However, it is Rakul Preet’s infectious smile that grabs our attention here.

Check out the pictures below:

Numerous reports suggest that the actress has resumed shooting for director Krish’s upcoming project. Apart from that, Rakul Preet Singh has a few more interesting projects lined up. One of her most anticipated movies is Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. According to various reports, the shoot for the same has been further delayed. Meanwhile, she will also team up with in an untitled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair. She will collaborate with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez for Attack.

