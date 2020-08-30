Photos: Rakul Preet Singh has her mask mode on as she keeps it casual at the airport

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in her casual yet stylish look and flaunted her mask-on mode on reaching Hyderabad airport. Check out her photos below.

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has been shuffling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming films. Amid the ongoing crisis due to pandemic across the country, the actress along with the team of her upcoming film has resumed the shoot and is pretty prepped up for the same. Reportedly, the stunner was recently in Mumbai to resume shooting of her next Hindi film starring and John Abraham in the male lead roles.

Well, Rakul is back to Hyderabad as she was spotted today morning in her best simple yet stylish look. The actress was spotted in her casual look and flaunted her mask-on mode on reaching Hyderabad airport. One can see in the photos, Rakul Preet Singh looking pretty as always in a white shirt paired with denim and a pair of white shoes. The Manmadhudu 2 actress looked fresh and also posed for papz as he landed at the airport. Meanwhile, Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, check out her recent airport look below:

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh crossed 15 million mark on Instagram and the stunner penned a thank you note for her fans.

"I started working really young without much knowledge about my work, skills and social media. But all of you have supported me and showered upon me immense love for which I am forever grateful. I may not be perfect but I promise to keep working hard to entertain all of you. Here is a big hug to my Insta fam without whom I wouldn't be where I am. Here is to many more millions and sharing lots more laughter and joy .. love you all," she wrote.

Also Read: One Year Of Saaho: Prabhas looks suave in a monochrome photo as he thanks his fans for all the love & support

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×