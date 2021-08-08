PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani and Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu step out for lunch

The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal was spotted today with her husband Gautam Kitchlu as they were stepping out of the high-end restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. Kajal looked pretty in a polka dot dress teamed with a sling bag and heels. Gautam, on the other hand, was sported a casual look. Also spotted outside the same restaurant were actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Well, looks like they all were out together for a group lunch. One can see in the photos, Rakul Preet Singh opted for black on a black while, Jackky Bhagnani sported a casual look in a simple tee, denim jeans and a shirt over it. This is not the first time that Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani have been spotted together. Recently amidst the second wave lockdown, Rakul took to the wheel herself and was spotted visiting Jackky Bhagnani’s Bandra home.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

Rakul Preet is among Bollywood and South Film industry's sought-after actresses. The actress has an interesting line-up of films to release this year. She will be seen in the Hindi film Mayday, with Amitabh Bachchan and actor-director .

She also has Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and and the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.

Talking about her South film, Rakul has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in flashback scenes.

