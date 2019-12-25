PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is keeping up with the Christmas spirit as she steps out wearing a Santa cap

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. The Manmadhudu 2 actress was spotted in Mumbai today as she stepped out for Christmas brunch.

The gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh is not only winning the hearts with her powerful role on the big screens in Telugu films, but also in Tamil and Hindi. The stunner is currently busy with the shooting of a bevvy of films. While she is busy with the shooting for a race-against-time thriller with , Rakul is grabbing a lot of attention over her style statement. Be it making a stunning red carpet appearance to stepping out in her casual look, Rakul never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. The Manmadhudu 2 actress was spotted in Mumbai today as she stepped out for Christmas brunch.

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as always in white on white paired with red shoes. Going minimal makeup for the day, Rakul carried her off-duty look with red handbag. She is truly keeping up with the Christmas spirit as she stepped out wearing a Santa cap. Isn’t she looking beautiful and flawless as ever? As she walked out of her, Rakul Preet Singh was all smiles for the paparazzi. Check out her photos below.

On the professional front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and the actress will be seen in the flashback portions. Rakul will also be seen in a Telugu film, SK14 (working title). Rakul is balancing her projects in Bollywood and the south film industry.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

