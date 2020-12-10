PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it casual in a basic white shirt & denims as she steps out in the city

The shutterbugs spotted Rakul Preet Singh outside Film City on Wednesday. Check out her pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh surely knows how to hog the limelight whenever she steps out in the public domain and we have got proof! The South diva who also happens to be an inevitable part of Bollywood is known not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial fashion choices. A few weeks ago, she jetted off to Maldives for a mini-vacation after having wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie co-starring which is yet to be titled.

The paparazzi have recently snapped Rakul Preet as she stepped out and about in Mumbai’s Film City. The actress was courteous enough to wave and pose for the shutterbugs as she stepped out of the car. The De De Pyaar De star keeps things casual in a classic white shirt teamed up with a pair of blue denims and faux leather slides. She also wears a floral white mask while adhering to the ‘new normal’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the pictures below:

As has been mentioned above, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in Kaashvie Nair’s yet-to-be-titled movie. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the sci-fi drama Ayalaan co-starring Shivakarthikeyan. Not only that but the stunning diva has Indian 2 in the pipeline that also features Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. Recently, she has signed another project that will feature and Amitabh Bachchan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

