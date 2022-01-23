PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it simple in a green chikankari set as she gets papped with mom

When it comes to pulling off an ethnic look, Rakul Preet Singh can never go wrong. She knows to style even a simple outfit with ultimate elegance. The stunner was spotted today in Mumbai wearing her favourite chikankari set. One can see in the photos, the actress opted for a two-toned chikankari set that she teamed with orange flats.

Rakul Preet was spotted on Sunday morning with her mom. The actress was seen holding her mom's hand as they got off the car. Well, if you love all things simple and elegant, one can definitely take cues from Rakul's latest look.

Check it out:

On the work front, Rakul has not one or two but 6 big films: Doctor G with Ayushmann, Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan & Ajay Devgn, Thank God with Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra, Chattriwali, and an untitled with Akshay Kumar. She also has a couple of South projects in the kitty.

There is no stopping!