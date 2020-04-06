PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh lends her support for the #9baje9minute by lighting up a diya

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her support for the #9baje9minute call by lighting up a diya at her balcony. The Indian 2 actress was holding a diya to show solidarity towards all those fighting the Coronavirus on the front lines.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh expressed her support for the #9baje9minute call by lighting up a diya at her balcony. The actress who featured in the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, was holding a diya to show solidarity towards all those fighting the Coronavirus on the front lines, like the medical officials, doctors, nurses, police officers and many others. The actress was among the many south celebrities and stars who participated in the #9baje9minute call, which was announced by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. South stars like Bharat Ane Nenu's Mahesh Babu, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Allu Arjun, Darbar star Rajinikanth, Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Antariksham 9000 KMPH actor Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde.

The south actors have urged all to follow the safety measure issued by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The world is currently battling the Coronavirus outbreak and also practicing social distancing. Not just day to fay life, but the global COVID-19 scare has impacted Hollywood, Bollywood and the south film industry severely. The shooting of all the south films has come to a standstill.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

The projects have been delayed and the film releases have been postponed. The makers of the south films are unsure as to when they can start work on their films amid the Coronavirus scare. The south actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in the Kamal Haasan starrer called Indian 2. This film will the second part to the original film titled Indian. The film is helmed by Shankar.

