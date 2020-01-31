PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks all things classy and stylish as she arrives at a party

Rakul Preet Singh stole the limelight with her stylish appearance at a party in the city. Check out the pictures of the Indian 2 actress.

The very beautiful actress Rakul Preet Singh has always ruled everyone’s hearts with her unique fashion choices and of course, utter beauty. Be it traditional wear or be it western outfit – the Indian 2 actress pulls off everything with complete perfection and her social media pictures are proof. Rakul is currently on cloud nine as most of her movies have been declared hits since the past one year. She also has a few more interesting movies lined up for 2020.

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to catch the attention of the paparazzi whenever she makes a public appearance. The Manmadhudu actress has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived to attend a party held in the city. Rakul looked super stylish and classy in a black bralette teamed up with green gingham print shorts and a matching blazer. She teamed up her entire outfit with a pair of black boots.

Check out the latest pictures of Rakul Preet Singh below:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Indian 2 co – starring Nedumudi Venu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The much – awaited movie has been directed by S. Shankar. She has also been cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK14. Rakul will also be seen in an untitled Bollywood project alongside which has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair. It revolves around a cross border love story as per numerous media reports.

