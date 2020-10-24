  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks chic in an easy breezy dress as she steps out in the city

Rakul Preet Singh was seen donning a white coloured dress as she stepped out in the city. The actress is surely making a classic fashion statement with her cool and casual look.
23635 reads Mumbai
The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in the city in a cool and casual avatar. The southern actress was clicked by the shutterbugs in the city in an easy breezy dress. Rakul Preet Singh was seen donning a white coloured dress. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the De De Pyaar De actress are thoroughly delighted to see the stunner's latest pictures.

On the work front, the sultry siren Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film helmed by ace director Krish. As per news reports on the beautiful actress Rakul Preet Singh, will also feature in the upcoming film called Indian 2. The upcoming film will feature southern megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The much awaited drama Indian 2 is helmed by well known director Shankar.

Check out the photos

The highly anticipated film Indian 2 will bring back the lead actor Kamal Haasan in his senapathy look. The upcoming film Indian 2 will also feature actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The makers of the much awaited drama had released the first look poster of the lead actor. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh pulls off a super chic look as she gets papped at the airport)

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Yuckkkk

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Tauba tauba

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Looking for drug suppliers.

