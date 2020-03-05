PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a blue one shoulder dress at the airport

Rakul Preet Singh looked every bit the diva she is in a printed blue coloured one-shoulder dress at the airport.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh looked every bit the diva she is in a printed blue coloured one-shoulder dress at the airport. The actress looked ravishing in minimal makeup and hair left open. The sultry diva, surely known how to make heads turn with her dazzling appearance. The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh is known not only for her terrific performances but also for her fashion statements. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The actress has previously featured in a film called Manmadhudu 2.

This film had south megastar Nagarjuna in the lead. The actress has also featured in Bollywood films like Marjaavaan, Yaariyan, Aiyaary and De De Pyaar De opposite Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor . The southern beauty will feature in a key role in the upcoming south drama Indian 2. The film is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film will bring back the south superstar Kamal Haasan as the fierce Senapathy. The director of the film Shankar has shared a still from the much-awaited film where Kamal Haasan is dressed in his Senapathy uniform.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

The fans and film audiences are very curious to know what the film has to offer to them. The south drama also features, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in crucial roles. The makers of the film have not yet revealed the character that Rakul Preet Singh will be playing, but the fans are excited to see her in the film.

Credits :manav manglani

