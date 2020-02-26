PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks uber cool as she attends the screening of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Rakul Preet Singh has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she attended the screening of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. Check out the pictures of the actress.

The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress us with her brilliant acting prowess and impeccable style statements. She is counted among the few actresses who have been able to carve a niche both in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. Rakul has given stellar performances in her movies because of which she has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time. She is also known for her stylish public appearances.

As we speak of this, Rakul Preet Singh has been spotted by the paparazzi as she attended the screening of the starrer Thappad. The actress looks uber cool in a white sleeveless top which she teams up with a pair of matching jeans. Rakul also flaunts a pair of brown heels that perfectly compliment her entire outfit. The Indian 2 actress flashed her widest smile while getting clicked by the shutterbugs.

Check out the latest pictures of Rakul Preet Singh below:

On the work front, Rakul has some interesting projects lined up this year much to the excitement of the fans. She will be seen in the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan and Nedumuni Venu in the lead roles. It has been directed by S. Shankar. The actress has been roped in opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK 14. Rakul will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film helmed by Kaashvie Nair which also features . The makers are yet to reveal its title.

